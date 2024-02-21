Desjardins Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
