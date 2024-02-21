Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares traded.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Company Profile
Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.
