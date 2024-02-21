Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 118.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.26.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $356.34. 528,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,524. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.20 and a 200 day moving average of $387.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

