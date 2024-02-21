Decred (DCR) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $17.35 or 0.00033805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $275.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00110007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,870,026 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

