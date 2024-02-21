Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Data I/O Stock Performance

DAIO stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Data I/O by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

See Also

