Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
