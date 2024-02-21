Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

