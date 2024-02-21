Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 413,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,501. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,499 shares of company stock worth $479,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.