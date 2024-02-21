Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 254.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 753.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 31,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,303. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

