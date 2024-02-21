Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

OGE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,299. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.