Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.22. The stock had a trading volume of 769,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

