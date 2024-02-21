Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

