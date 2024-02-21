Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

Dana Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Dana

Institutional Trading of Dana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Dana by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.