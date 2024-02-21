Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Dana stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 670,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,416. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Dana by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

