Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 240,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,703,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

