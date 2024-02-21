DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane NXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.