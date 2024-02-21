CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $71.70

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $68.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 20,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $726.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 508.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

