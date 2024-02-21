Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 592,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,125,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.