Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Boosted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for about 3.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Curtiss-Wright worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $237.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $238.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.