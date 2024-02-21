CS Disco (LAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.35. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 255.5% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAW

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.