Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $69,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $78,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crown by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. 162,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,658. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

