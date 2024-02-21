Critical Review: Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) vs. Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fluor and Shimmick, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor 0 4 2 0 2.33 Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fluor currently has a consensus target price of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Shimmick has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.74%. Given Shimmick’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Fluor.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor $13.74 billion 0.46 $145.00 million $0.67 54.81 Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fluor and Shimmick’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Fluor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluor and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor 1.10% 22.75% 6.56% Shimmick N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluor beats Shimmick on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, as well as operation support services for nuclear power facilities and managing waste. This segment serves the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular reactor technology. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

