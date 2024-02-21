Critical Analysis: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr 4.21% 4.96% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $16.15, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $7.29 million 0.53 -$15.23 million N/A N/A Sprinklr $618.19 million 5.61 -$55.74 million $0.11 115.15

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr.

Risk & Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprinklr beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

