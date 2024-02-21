CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $78.73

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.73, but opened at $82.49. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 725,141 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,882,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.