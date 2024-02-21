Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.24 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
