Creditcoin Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $183.58 million and approximately $55.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

