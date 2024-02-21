CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 1,377,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.