CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSGP stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 1,377,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP
Insider Transactions at CoStar Group
In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoStar Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.