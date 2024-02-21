CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

CSGP opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

