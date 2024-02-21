CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. 2,156,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

