CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.14

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.14 and last traded at $264.00, with a volume of 38878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.32.

CorVel Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,090.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $364,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $446,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,090.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,889 in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in CorVel by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CorVel by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

