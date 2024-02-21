Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,046 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 1,719,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.