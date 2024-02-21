Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.01

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 221547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $91,771,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

