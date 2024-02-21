Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 989,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,247. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

