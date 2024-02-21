Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 4,510,163 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510,163 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.40% of Newell Brands worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.