Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $56.40 Million in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,398,000. PHINIA makes up 3.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 4.51% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE PHIN traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 688,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,682. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

