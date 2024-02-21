Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $11.78 Million in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 826,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,899,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MATV stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 138,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,021. The firm has a market cap of $641.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

