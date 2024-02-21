Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105,369 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl makes up approximately 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 563,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

