Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $33.96 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 122,192 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 6.14% of Stoneridge worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 34.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 23,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $504.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.41. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

