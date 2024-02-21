Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,130 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 463,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

