Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,453 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 73,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.
Shares of FWRD traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $121.38.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
