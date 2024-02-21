Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 378,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,255. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

