Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 454,114 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,114 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $16,090,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,122,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $116,426.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,711. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

