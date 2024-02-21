ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

