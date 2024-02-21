CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading Down 5.7%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.