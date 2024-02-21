Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.650–0.050 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

