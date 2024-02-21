Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $173.30

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.30, but opened at $164.25. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $164.67, with a volume of 2,428,525 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249,977 shares of company stock worth $176,875,245 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.