Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,237 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $238,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

RNP stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

