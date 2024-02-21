Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409,000 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 16.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $60,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 63.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 391.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. 79,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

