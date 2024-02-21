CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading 4.6% Higher

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 450,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,889,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $3,542,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 3,621.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

