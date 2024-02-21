Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 85,031 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85,031 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.65% of Dolby Laboratories worth $200,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 in the last three months. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 16,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,164. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

