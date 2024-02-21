Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 28,254 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $155,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 3,180,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,296,518. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

